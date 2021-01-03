$181.24 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post sales of $181.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.44 million and the lowest is $180.04 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $186.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $725.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $724.43 million to $726.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $731.44 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $732.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. 296,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,423. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

