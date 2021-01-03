14,900 Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $510,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $796,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

