$146.46 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $146.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.85 million and the highest is $156.78 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $282.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $709.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $729.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $665.85 million, with estimates ranging from $611.80 million to $702.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NYSE:PDS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a P/E ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

