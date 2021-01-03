$141.36 Million in Sales Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce sales of $141.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.10 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $109.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $521.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.08 million to $533.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $721.99 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $773.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $335,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,421,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2,595.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.41. 175,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

