13,531 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TriMas by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TriMas by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

TRS stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.00.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

