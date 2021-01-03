12,682 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

