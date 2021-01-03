11,937 Shares in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

