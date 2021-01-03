$102.40 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $102.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $135.21 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $74.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $372.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $403.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $354.08 million, with estimates ranging from $335.90 million to $371.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 176,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.