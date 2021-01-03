$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

