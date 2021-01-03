$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $383.46. 425,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

