$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 530,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $67.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

