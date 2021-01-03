0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $923,347.59 and $1.23 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00272535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.21 or 0.02042376 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

