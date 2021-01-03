0x (ZRX) Market Cap Tops $269.79 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $269.79 million and $64.00 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00256736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $643.82 or 0.01964510 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.