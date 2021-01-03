$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 75.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.22. 47,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.