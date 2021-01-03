$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,644 shares of company stock valued at $558,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 264,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline by 58.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

