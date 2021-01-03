$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. QAD posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJO LP bought a new position in QAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in QAD by 454.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 79,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,324.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

