$0.10 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace also reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,951,000 after buying an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after buying an additional 1,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 1,185,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.54, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

