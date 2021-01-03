$0.05 EPS Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $8,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 517.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

