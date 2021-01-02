Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 2,468,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,816,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
ZSAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.