Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 2,468,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,816,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

