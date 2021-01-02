Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,384 shares of company stock valued at $81,132,851 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $337.32 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.02 and a 200 day moving average of $371.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.46, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

