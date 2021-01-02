Zilliqa Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $863.35 million and $310.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00037060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001724 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004419 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003301 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,093,255,215 coins and its circulating supply is 10,801,788,062 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

