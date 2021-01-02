Zetacoin (ZET) Market Cap Reaches $143,047.58

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $143,047.58 and $5,917.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,045.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.82 or 0.01094925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00050775 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00219580 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,152,971 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

