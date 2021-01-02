Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Zero has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $82,472.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00182095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 152.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,485,287 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

