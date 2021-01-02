Zebi Token Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $569,762.06 and $2,973.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00115282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00161393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00502001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00266909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018147 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 660,892,542 coins and its circulating supply is 477,286,056 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.