ZBG Token Reaches Market Cap of $13.01 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $7.67 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

