ZB Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00524721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00145744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00282264 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018124 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003280 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

