Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company continues to benefit from a number of initiatives namely streamlining of operations, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Moreover, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. Currently, the company has ample liquidity to tide over the coronavirus pandemic for some time. Also, it continues with the phased reopening program subjected to state-mandated occupancy and social-distancing protocols. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.85.

RRR stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

