Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

DZSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of DZSI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. DZS has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. On average, analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

