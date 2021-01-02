Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) to Hold

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.37 million, a PE ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,118 shares of company stock worth $187,528 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSI. Howard Capital Management raised its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 303.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 724,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

