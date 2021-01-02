Zacks Investment Research Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.