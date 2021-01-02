Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:BLI opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $29,935,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,994,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

