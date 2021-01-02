Zacks Investment Research Lowers Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ATRO stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $407.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.13. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 60,155 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

