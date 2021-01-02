Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

ACRE stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

