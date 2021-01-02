Zacks Investment Research Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.34. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

