Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Hold

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

