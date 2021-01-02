Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of TMP opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahily acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 692 shares of company stock worth $45,110.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 62.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

