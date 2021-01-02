Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a footprint in Permian — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has agreed to acquire Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock deal. In the Permian, the combined company will have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Its proved reserves will likely rise by 65%. Moreover, the company is targeting a total annual return to shareholders to be 10% or more. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. However, rising production costs will hurt the company's bottom line. Moreover, the weak oil price has been disrupting Pioneer Natural’s upstream operations. Also, rising costs will hurt the upstream company’s profit levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

