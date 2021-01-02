Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Hold

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $590.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MarketAxess have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s revenues have been increasing over the years driven by continued increase in commission received on trading volumes and the inclusion of treasury trading commissions. The company undertakes strategic buyouts or alliances that enable it to enter new markets, provide new products or services. The company's solid international business provides geographical diversification. It enjoys strong liquidity and witnessed continuous growth in free cash flows. MarketAxess remains focused on enhancing shareholders’ value via buybacks and dividend hikes. However, rising costs remain a concern, which can weigh on margin expansion. The company’s net investment income remains under pressure due to low interest rates.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.73.

MKTX stock opened at $570.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.67.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

