Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $787.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.50 million to $812.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $874.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,636. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $41.82.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

