Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce $77.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.89 million and the lowest is $73.57 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $78.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $310.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.96 million to $320.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.42 million, with estimates ranging from $317.09 million to $319.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,663.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,813.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 128,916 shares of company stock worth $1,717,760 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Strs Ohio raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 629,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 49.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 784,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,400. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.