Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,179 shares of company stock worth $1,810,079. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 388,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $12.23 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

