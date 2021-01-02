Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to post sales of $468.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.20 million and the highest is $470.10 million. W. R. Grace & Co. reported sales of $504.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 43.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 184,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $54.82 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 261.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

