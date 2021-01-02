Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) will report sales of $150.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $150.70 million. Onto Innovation posted sales of $120.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year sales of $551.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.40 million to $552.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $627.05 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $630.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 226,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

