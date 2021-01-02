Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $332,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $20,020,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

