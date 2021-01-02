Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post $740.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.52 million and the lowest is $729.00 million. Zillow Group reported sales of $943.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $135.94. 564,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,370. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $149.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

