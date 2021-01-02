Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.72. Workday posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total value of $2,043,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,470 shares of company stock worth $96,102,616 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.89 and its 200-day moving average is $209.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

