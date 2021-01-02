Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $21.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.88 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $20.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $69.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $69.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $75.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

