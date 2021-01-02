Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $805,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 61,765 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $25.36. 445,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.