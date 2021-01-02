Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report sales of $282.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $266.50 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $333.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. BidaskClub cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,821. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

