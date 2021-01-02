Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report $759.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.92 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

